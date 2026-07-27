New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon Monday amid Opposition sloganeering on the use of “lethal force” on protesters during the Parliament March July 20.

Even after repeated requests from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging the MPs to proceed with the Question Hour, the Opposition continued with the sloganeering, demanding an apology from the government over the police action against the protesters.

Subsequently, the House was adjourned till noon.

Earlier, several Opposition MPs submitted adjournment motion notices in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, demanding an immediate discussion on what they described as the “brutal, unprovoked, disproportionate” use of force by the Delhi Police and security personnel against students protesting at Jantar Mantar July 20.

This comes in the wake of the large-scale ‘Sansad Chalo’ protest held in New Delhi July 20, where hundreds of students participated in a demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against the NEET paper leaks and other examination-related irregularities.

The demonstration later turned violent, following which security personnel resorted to the use of force to disperse the crowd. During the clashes, several protesters as well as police personnel sustained serious injuries.

The protesters had also demanded the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan from the post of Union Education Minister. Pradhan subsequently tendered his resignation July 25.

Meanwhile, the Central government is set to introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in Parliament Monday as part of its legislative agenda to further strengthen the legal framework against paper leaks and examination malpractices.

Several Opposition MPs have also expressed scepticism over the proposed legislation, arguing that stricter laws alone would not prevent examination paper leaks and alleging that the government has failed to ensure accountability in previous cases.

Opposition MPs maintained that similar legal provisions already exist and questioned whether the proposed amendments would lead to any meaningful change in curbing examination-related malpractices. They also alleged that the government has not effectively pursued those responsible for previous paper leak cases.