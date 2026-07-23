New Delhi: The Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the fourth day Thursday, with protests by the opposition on the NEET paper leak controversy and the demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan forcing multiple adjournments.

As the House met at 2 pm after two adjournments, opposition members started raising slogans.

Dileep Saikia, who was in the Chair, urged the protesting members to maintain the decorum of the House and said that disrupting the proceedings was not correct.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the opposition of attaching pre-conditions and trying to run away from a debate on the NEET paper leak issue.

As the opposition insisted on the resignation of Pradhan, Rijiju told the Lok Sabha that during the discussion, the government would also like to put across its point of view on the matter.

He said opposition members can speak for as long as they want and the discussion can take place even for two days.

Further, Rijiju said the date and duration of the discussion in both the Houses can be decided by the opposition.

According to him, the government has approached the Congress and other opposition parties on having the debate.

Rijiju made these remarks after the House reconvened at noon following the first adjournment of the day.

When the House met at noon after the first adjournment, opposition members started shouting slogans and displayed placards. Many of the members were in the Well of the House.

Dilip Saika, who was in the Chair, urged the protesting members to go back to their seats and said that it was not right to disrupt the proceedings.

With the protests continuing, the House was adjourned within 10 minutes after the laying of papers listed for the day.

Earlier, during the Question Hour, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged members to let the House function, saying it is an important part of the day’s business.

“The Question Hour is the most important. After the Question Hour, the House is ready to discuss every issue. I will speak to the government and the government is also ready for discussions. I appeal to all members to participate in the discussion after the Question Hour,” Birla said.

Top opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, met Birla amid repeated disruptions of House proceedings over the demand for a debate on the NEET paper leak issue.

TMC leaders Saugata Roy and Mahua Moitra were also present at the meeting.