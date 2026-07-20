New Delhi: The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till noon amid heavy sloganeering by the Opposition on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Speaker Om Birla assumed the proceedings of the House by paying homage to the former MPs who passed away.

Soon after that, the Opposition benches started sloganeering, creating chaos in the House.

Speaker Birla reiterated that peace be maintained and said, “The Parliament is the highest forum of democracy and time will be allotted to everyone to speak”.

Shortly after, Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that amid global uncertainties, India requires the knowledge of experienced parliamentarians to ensure the Parliament functions smoothly, to facilitate meaningful discussions, and to foster a collective determination to advance the nation.

“The Monsoon Session is commencing; the nation has gathered momentum, and the spirit of Parliament infuses fresh energy into that pace. A positive spirit is very essential for achieving the country’s goal. Our Parliament also has many experienced parliamentarians, regardless of their party affiliation. At a time like this, both Parliament and the nation need their experience and knowledge. Therefore, I believe the need of the hour is the functioning of Parliament, meaningful discussions, and a collective resolve to take the nation forward,” he added.

“The country’s youth, who are full of aspirations, demand that we move forward,” PM Modi said.

“Today, it is the demand of the hour that the voice of those filled with national dedication and living for national devotion gets a proper platform in the House. May they raise their voices to provide direction to the nation, and therefore, I hope, and I am firmly confident, that where there are facts and where there is logic, there is no place for creating a storm,” he added.

The Prime Minister further called on the parliamentarians to engage in productive debate and ensure that “every voice finds an opportunity”.

“When arguments and evidence are solid, one can effectively convey their message even in a composed manner. I hope that the discussions in the House will benefit from such reasoning and evidence. May every voice have a chance to be heard, and may every concept receive due respect. I encourage all Members of Parliament to engage wholeheartedly in the proceedings of the House,” he added.