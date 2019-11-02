Bhubaneswar: The office of the Lokayukta has issued notice to six government officials who were entrusted with the task of completion of development works for the upliftment of the lives of the Juang tribe living in the Nagada village in Jajpur district.

The notice from the anti-corruption watchdog came after allegations of corruption were labeled by an RTI activist Pradip Pradhan based on the response he got from the government over the utilisation of funds in different development programmes in the area and comparing it with the ground realities in the area.

The government’s development agencies who were in charge of the funds and execution of the programmes, initially sat on the RTI application and never furnished details of development projects and how the money was spent in such projects. It was later compelled to do so after the State Information Commission intervened and directed the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) to supply information.

In the latest notice, the office of the Lokayukta has sought information from the DRDA, Jajpur, Block Development Officer (BDO), Sukinda, Executive Engineer (Electrical), Executive Engineer (Rural Water Supply and Sanitation) and District Social Welfare Officer of Jajpur district. The office also sought their views within six weeks to proceed in the case. The next hearing of the case has been fixed for December 9, 2019.

The complainant, in his petition to the Lokayuta, had said that the amount sanctioned for construction of road to a tribal village in this case was highest in budget yet the road is is made of substandard quality as huge money was allegedly misappropriated. The petition also cited disparities in benefits as shown on paper and on ground.

The original petition in this case has asked the office of Lokayuktya to direct an inquiry into the case which he hinted was a case of corruption at different levels. The petition to the Lokayukta in this case said, “Most of the funds have been misappropriated and misutilised by the officials of all line departments for which there is no substantial improvement in the life and livelihood of tribal people. I, therefore, urge the Lokayukta to constitute an inquiry team to inquire into the alleged corruption in various work and take legal action against the officials responsible for embezzlement of funds and recover the amount from them.”