Bhubaneswar: Lokayukta chairperson Justice Ajit Singh Wednesday launched a dedicated website for the Lokayukta Odisha here at Toshali Bhawan.

Three members of the Lokayuta–Justice Bijaya Kumar Nayak, Debabrata Swain and Rajendra Prasad Sharma – along with secretary Manas Ranjan Tripathy and other officials were present on the occasion.

Now, people can get details of complaints filed before Lokayukta and orders issued by the anti-corruption wing by just logging into http://lokayukta.odisha.gov.in. The complainants and opposite party can also get to know about the hearing date through the website.

The daily business of the Lokayukta is also being updated in the website. The court of justice Singh and Sharma scheduled to hear 27 complainants Wednesday, while 11 cases were listed for hearing before the bench of justice Nayak and Swain.

Lokayukta, Odisha, was established February 28, 2019 with the vision of a corruption-free public life. Anyone can approach Lokayukta with allegations of corruption, if any, against the public servants working under the government of Odisha.