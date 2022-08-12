Dharmasala/Chandikhole: Acting on complaints about large-scale irregularities committed in some drinking water projects in Jajpur, Lokayukta started an investigation. Lokayukta looked into two drinking water projects built under Basudha scheme at Gengutia and Bharatpur under Dharmasala block. Deputy director of Lokayukta, Mohan Biswal, superintending engineer of the RWSS (Angul) Bibhuti Bhusan Panda conducted measurements at the two project sites as part of their investigation. Superintending engineer of the RWSS (Chandikhole) Sushant Ghadei, assistant engineer Kulamani Maharana and a junior engineer assisted the investigating team. They also examined some documents related to the two projects whose construction work was done by Chandikhole RWSS. RTI activist Sarbeswar Beura had alleged large-scale irregularities in the two projects and sought information from the department through RTI queries.

However, Beura has cast doubts on the information provided by the RWSS department about the projects. He again sought information from the department April 8, 2022. Surprisingly, there was complete mismatch of information between the latest and previous data about the two drinking water projects.

Thereafter, Beura filed a complaint at the Lokayukta in this regard. Executive engineer Amiya Parija, estimator Sanjukta Sa and accounts officer of the RWSS department had deposed before the Lokayukta about the projects and had alleged irregularities, but the former was not satisfied over the replies. Lokayukta has ordered an investigation into the matter. Investigation was done August 10 and another round of investigation will be done August 12. Superintending engineer Sushant Kumar Ghadei said that the representatives of the Lokayukta visited the RWSS office and checked documents. “We will cooperate in this matter and furnish all necessary information to the investigating team,” he added.