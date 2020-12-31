Thiruvananthapuram: In an unprecedented move, BJP’s lone member in the Kerala Assembly, O Rajagopal, supported Thursday the resolution seeking scrapping of the three contentious farm laws. Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws for over a month in Delhi borders. However, Rajagopal’s move may cause a huge embarrassment to the BJP.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had moved the resolution at a special session Thursday. It was was unanimously passed by the House with the ruling LDF, Opposition Congress-led UDF and BJP supporting it.

“The resolution was passed unanimously. I have told my views…With regard to some matters (in the resolution) there was a difference of opinion, which I had pointed out in the House,” Rajagopal told mediapersons after the session. “I fully support the resolution,” he said.

When pointed out again that the resolution was for scrapping the three farm laws, Rajagopal said he supported it.

“I supported the resolution and the central government should withdraw the three farm laws,” the senior BJP leader asserted. That is the democratic spirit, he said.

Speaker P Sreeramakrsihanan said the resolution had been passed by voice vote in the House and no one had objected.

When pointed that he was going against his party’s stand, Rajagopal said in a democratic system, ‘we need to go as per consensus’.

However, hours later in a U-turn, Rajagopal said in a statement that he had strongly opposed the resolution in the House.

“My stand I had clearly stated inside the House. I had neither opposed the central laws nor gone against the Union Government. The laws would immensely benefit the farmers,” he said.

The senior BJP leader said reports that he was against the Central government were ‘baseless’. He blamed the Speaker for not clearly asking those who were opposing and those who seconded the resolution during the voice vote.