Champua/Keonjhar: An elephant separated from its herd continues to unleash terror in Champua range of Keonjhar, leaving people to spend sleepless nights for days together. Meanwhile, an elephant calf was found dead on Bhuyan Juanga Pidha range.

Reports said, the lone elephant strayed into Ukhunda section and caused damage at Bhanda and Padua panchayats. People are panicked.

Ranger Ghasinath Patra said elephant’s squads have kept 24X7 monitoring on the movement of the marauding animals.

Farmers said that the elephant has been damaging paddy every day.

Reports from Keonjhar, said, an elephant calf was found dead in muddy farmland Juanga Pidhi range. The forest department recovered its carcass and sent it for post mortem.

It was learnt that the calf was part of a herd, but it got stuck in the mud at Nadagan, and could not escape Friday.

Locals said that elephants had tried to help out the calf, but they failed. They had informed the forest officials about it. By the time forest officials reached the spot, the calf had died. DFO Sayam Mallick had conducted a probe into the incident.

He said the post mortem report will reveal if the calf was killed or died a natural death. In the last few days, two calves have died.

