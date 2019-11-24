Chhendipada: Despite having higher sanctioned staff strength, the sub-treasury office here in Angul district has only one staff to manage the affairs. Thousands of beneficiaries, who depend on this office for various reasons including pension, various challans among others, face difficulties owing to this.

According to local residents, Chhendipada tehsildar is doubling up as the officer of this sub-treasury office. Apart from him, a senior clerk works in this office. Given the tehsildar’s unavailability here on most occasions, it is the clerk who runs the office here.

To add to the worry, people visiting this office are forced to come back when the clerk is away for some reason or the other.

Since promotion of junior clerk Harekrushna Naik and retirement of peon Bijay Sahu and night watchman Sudhakar Sahu, these three posts have been lying vacant for a year now.

As many as 80 pensioners and more than 1,000 employees get their pensions and salaries from here. Hundreds of students depend on this sub-treasury office for depositing challans.

“Despite the fact that this sub-treasury office plays an important role, the vacant posts are not being filled. Our demands seem to be falling on deaf ears. With no boundary wall and watchman, the building has become unsafe. We demand all the vacant posts be filled immediately else we will be forced to stage a demonstration,” a local man said who had visited the office but had to return in absence of the clerk.

