Joda: The long-awaited flyover project proposed in Joda town of Keonjhar district is going to start soon, as the ground-laying ceremony for its construction was held here Sunday.

Champua MLA Minakshi Mohanta, Barbil tehsildar Alok Pati, executive officer of the Joda municipality Suryamani Pattajoshi, executive engineer of the Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation Ajit Kumar Sahu and other officials were present.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone of this ambitious project November 12, 2020, through video conferencing. The 2.875-km-long bridge project has been estimated at a cost of Rs 206.02 crore. The three-laned project will start from DAV School to Joda Government Hospital.

Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation Limited had floated a tender for its construction. A Gujarat-based construction company bagged the contract, but it has not yet signed an agreement with Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation Limited.

The flyover will remove traffic snarls affecting Joda, Jurudi, Bansapani and Bamebari areas.

