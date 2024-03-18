New Delhi: Congratulating Russian President Vladimir Putin on his landslide electoral victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday that he looks forward to strengthening the time-tested partnership between the two nations.

The 71-year-old secured a fifth term as the head of the state by bagging close to 88 per cent of votes, reportedly the highest ever in Russia’s post-Soviet history.

“Warm congratulations to HE Mr Vladimir Putin on his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

“Look forward to working together to further strengthen the time-tested Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia in the years to come,” he added.

Earlier this year, President Putin praised India and PM Modi for following an independent foreign policy, which he said, “is not easy in the modern world”.

India and Russia have both stated time and again that they are trusted partners.

“We have very good relationships with India, and our faith in India is demonstrated by the fact that Moscow is New Delhi’s greatest foreign investor… and it is just the beginning,” Russia Today quoted Putin as saying.

Delivering a “victory speech” at his presidential campaign headquarters in Moscow, Putin thanked citizens as he looked forward to beginning his new term, till 2030, making him the country’s longest-serving leader in over 200 years.

He told supporters that he would prioritise Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine and would strengthen the Russian military.

“We have many tasks ahead. But when we are consolidated – no matter who wants to intimidate us, suppress us – nobody has ever succeeded in history, they have not succeeded now, and they will not succeed ever in the future,” he said.

IANS