United Nations: A UN spokesperson has declined to comment on US President Joe Biden calling India, China, Russia and Japan “xenophobic”, but stressed that all member states should continue to uphold the basic standards in the UN human rights covenants.

“I wouldn’t comment on what he said, but certainly…” Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said Friday when asked about Biden calling China, Japan, Russia and India as “xenophobic”.

When pressed further on the issue and what the definition the UN has for Xenophobia, Haq said “This is simply the dictionary definition of Xenophobia, which you can be free to look up. But certainly, we believe that all of our Member States should continue to uphold all of the basic standards in the UN Human Rights covenants, including those that involve treating all races, all nationalities with respect. And we believe that all of the Member States of the UN work towards that end.”

Biden called two of his QUAD partners – India and Japan – and two of his adversaries – Russia and China – “xenophobic” nations, asserting that none of these countries, unlike the United States, welcome immigrants.

“This election is about freedom, America and democracy. That’s why I badly need you. You know, one of the reasons why our economy is growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants,” Biden told his supporters at a fundraiser in Washington on Wednesday evening.

“We look to — the reason — look, think about it. Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia? Why is India? Because they’re xenophobic. They don’t want immigrants,” Biden, the presumptive candidate of the Democratic Party, said.

Responding to a question about the remarks made by Biden at an election fundraiser on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the president was making a “broader point”.

“He was making a broader point. Our allies and partners know very well that — how much this president respects them,” Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference on Thursday.

PTI