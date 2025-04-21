Bhawanipatna: The Odisha Police Monday arrested five persons for attempting to loot money from two employees of a business house at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district.

Three bike-borne miscreants attempted to loot the employees using chilli powder. However, it was foiled due to the timely intervention of locals, a police officer said.

At around 10.30 am, when the two employees of a local business organisation were going on a scooter to deposit money in a bank, the three miscreants attempted to loot the money.

They threw chilli powder and hurled a country made bomb on them causing injuries. When they were trying to snatch the money bag, local people gathered at the spot and nabbed one of the miscreants while the other two fled from the spot, said Kalahandi SP Nagaraj Devarakonda.

Later, the police arrested the two persons, who escaped from the spot. During the investigation, the involvement of two more locals was found and they were also arrested, he said.

The two employees are being treated in Bhawanipatna hospital here.

One motorcycle, one US-made pistol and 5 mobiles were seized from the accused persons. The source of procurement of the firearms and its further links is under verification, the SP said.