Bhubaneswar: The Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik, Sunday participated in the self-enumeration process of the Digital Census commenced here April 1.

He also urged the citizens to cooperate in the campaign of Census 2027 to ensure a bright future for the state.

“Today, I participated in the ‘Digital Census’ programme that has begun in the country and completed my self-registration.

Accurate information alone will be helpful in preparing welfare schemes for the coming days. Let’s cooperate in this campaign and become partners in building a bright future for the state,” wrote Patnaik on his ‘X’ handle.

Earlier, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, among several other senior dignitaries and leaders, also shared their details on the self-enumeration portal of Census 2027 prior to the door-to-door survey.

It is worth noting that the Census programme in the state has been launched in coordination with the Directorate of Census Operations, Odisha, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the state’s Revenue and Disaster Management department.

The first phase of the Census — House Listing and Housing Census — is scheduled to begin April 16.

Under this programme, trained enumerators and supervisors will visit households and collect data from April 16 to May 15.

Prior to this, the self-enumeration programme was conducted from April 1 to midnight of April 15.

Under this programme, citizens are providing their information on their own through the self-enumeration portal (https://se.census.gov.in).

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has also urged citizens to extend cooperation for the successful conduct of Census 2027 by sharing their details on the self-enumeration portal ahead of the door-to-door survey.