Bhubaneswar: A condolence meeting was organised to pay tribute to renowned photojournalist Raghu Rai, one of the country’s most celebrated visual storytellers, who chronicled modern India.

Rai died at a private hospital in New Delhi early Sunday. He was 83.

The event took place at the Photojournalist Dot Com forum premises. Photojournalists associated with various media organisations across the state, along with several distinguished personalities from different fields of photography, attended the gathering.

They offered final respect and expressed deep condolences over the loss.

Speakers at the meeting reflected on the remarkable life and contributions of the late photographer, highlighting his dedication to capturing the social and cultural essence of India through his lens. His work and legacy were fondly remembered by all present.

A silent prayer was observed during the programme, seeking peace and salvation for the departed soul.

BJD president Naveen Patnaik also condoled the demise of eminent photographer, and said his frames were not just pictures but living histories.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of legendary photojournalist #RaghuRai.

Through his lens, he chronicled the spirit of India, its people and everyday life, which will remain etched in our collective memory,” Patnaik said in a post on X.

“His frames were not mere pictures, but living histories. May his legacy inspire generations of storytellers.

My heartfelt condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti,” the Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, added.

The prolific photographer, a protege of Henri Cartier-Bresson, captured some of the most poignant events in Indian modern history, including the Bangladesh refugee crisis of 1972 and the Bhopal gas tragedy of 1984.