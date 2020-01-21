Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Odisha Assembly, Pradipta Naik has urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to take measures to ensure that Odia language is used in the house proceedings and also in government work.

The senior BJP leader, in a letter to Patnaik which he sent Tuesday, expressed his concern over non-use of Odia language in official business. He said almost all letters in the Assembly and Lok Seva Bhawan (state secretariat) are being written in English.

This apart, several judicial reports, departmental expenditure reports, commission reports and various notices are being released in English, informed Naik.

“On November 4, 2011, the name of the state was changed from Orissa to Odisha and the language from Oriya to Odia. However, the state’s name has not been changed in the signage of the High Court. This can be changed if the government resolves in this regard,” Naik told reporters.

Naik also mentioned in the letter that most of the judicial works and court judgements should also be pronounced in Odia language along with English.

“While several other states have taken initiative to promote their mother tongue, why can’t Odisha replicate the same?,” Naik asked in the letter.

“I would like to draw your attention that you too read out statements in the Assembly in English which is very unfortunate. Some ministers and MLAs are also using English language in all communications. It is having an adverse impact on the Odia people,” Naik said in the letter.

“I request you take immediate steps for the usage of Odia in all government works, Assembly and judicial proceedings for the larger interest of the people of the state,” the LoP added.

PNN & Agencies