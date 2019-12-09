Puri: A record number of delicacies were offered to Krishna at Gourabihar ashram situated in Balia Panda area of this Pilgrim town on the occasion of ‘Byanjan Dwadashi’ considered as auspicious by the followers of Sri Chaitanya Deb.

On this ‘Margasira Dwadashi tithi’, Yashoda, the mother of lord Krishna, had served her son various types of food delicacies. To commemorate this occasion, followers of Gowdiya sect observe this event annually in their ashramas.

Gourabihar Ashram, considered as an important ashramas of Gowdiya sect, this year offered 675 items of food to the deity.

Forty inmate sadhus of ashram prepared these items within eight hours which is a record.

Many pilgrims visited the ashram. The delicacies, after offered to the deity, were distributed among the devotees present in the ashram.

Culture Minister Jyotiprakash Panigrahi also visited the ashram. He was impressed over the arrangements and said pilgrims should visit the ashram in large numbers.

The ministry, Panigrahi said, has taken note of the mega event and would consider for extending some provisions to make it more attractive.