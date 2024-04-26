Bhubaneswar: The searing heatwave conditions have not only taken a heavy toll on the lives of denizens but also hit stray animals like dogs, cats and the bovines hard. It appears that the ‘orange warning’ alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the next few days has no impact on the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) which is yet to take preventive measures to protect the stray animals, it was alleged. According to Rashmiranjan Swain who runs an NGO for animal welfare in the City, “In 2023, BMC placed water pots at several locations here after much hue and cry. However, this year only a handful of water pots have been put up by BMC.”

The irony, however, is that after some days of installation of the water pots, locals started using them as dustbins, rued Swain. “In many instances, miscreants have stolen the water pots. This has disheartened the voluntary outfits to reinstall water pots,” he added. When asked, BMC Commissioner Rajesh Pravakar Patil said the civic body has installed new water pots in strategic locations like PMG Square, AG Square, Market Building and others. Water in these pots is being filled regularly to quench the thirst of stray animals, he added.

However, some residents of the City have a different story to tell. Abhilipsa Jagdev, a resident of Chandrasekharpur, said no such water storage pot has been installed by the civic body in this area to keep the stray animals hydrated in the scorching summer. “Only those who have concern for stray animals have placed cement water pots outside their houses,” she added. Similarly, Omkar Sahoo, a resident of Nayapalli, said, “A majority of the residents in my locality consider stray animals as threat to them and a nuisance. So, they shoo away the animals when find them taking shelter under a tree or near their residence. No one offers a pot of water to the stray animals to quench their thirst.”

DEBADURLLAV HARICHANDAN, OP