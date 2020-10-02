The problem of obesity is not new. Even young children are beginning to fall prey to it.

Poor lifestyle is the main reason for weight gain. Due to increasing obesity, our body looks unformed, as well as excess weight also causes many diseases. So people make all efforts to lose weight. Some people even take medicines to lose weight, but it can be harmful for your health. When we take more calories and our body is not able to consume them then the weight increases rapidly. However, by adopting good habits, you can lose weight fast.

If you are troubled by obesity and are not able to lose weight even after trying, then you must first change your eating habits. Eat grilled things instead of fried things. Eat food on time because not eating at the right time also leads to weight gain.

You have to see how many calories you take. Reduce the amount of sugar and fat in your food. Too many calories are found in cakes, pastries, potato chips, high salt food, cold drinks and sugar-rich items. So stop eating these things.

It is not possible for everyone to go to the gym, but instead of that, make a habit of walking. By walking 10,000 steps a day, you can lose weight fast without going to the gym. But how much you walk regularly in a week depends on it. So get into the habit of walking fast. This in a way exercises your entire body. Therefore, walk fast regularly. You will see its effect in a week. At the same time, you cannot walk so much, for this you use stairs instead of lift at office and home. Park the car away so that you can walk there. If there is time, go for a walk in the morning and evening.