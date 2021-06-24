Southampton: Losing Indian team skipper Virat Kohli and No. 3 batsman Cheteshwar Pujara within the space of two overs cost India the World Test Championship final, Sachin Tendulkar has said.

The world’s top run-getter across Tests and ODIs said the Blackcaps were the superior team.

“Congrats @BLACKCAPS on winning the #WTC21. You were the superior team,” Tendulkar posted on his Twitter account.

“#TeamIndia will be disappointed with their performance. As I had mentioned the first 10 overs will be crucial & India lost both Kohli & Pujara in the space of 10 balls & that put a lot of pressure on the team (sic),” he added in the same tweet.

Both Kohli and Pujara were scalped by tall pace bowler Kyle Jamieson, who extracted movement and bounce from the Southampton pitch even on the sixth day, which was the reserve day. While Kohli fell on the fifth ball of the 35th overs, Pujara was dismissed on the third ball of the 37th over.

Overall, the Kiwis put in a much more superior bowling and batting effort, something acknowledged by many former cricketers.

“Congratulations @BLACKCAPS on being deserving champions. NZ bowlers were terrific, Williamson & Taylor brought in their experience to finish the job,” said former India batsman VVS Laxman on his twitter handle.

Congratulations @BLACKCAPS on being deserving champions. NZ bowlers were terrific, Williamson & Taylor brought in their experience to finish the job.

Former England opener and commentator Michael Atherton called the Kiwis ‘humble’ and ‘hardworking’.

“A humble, hardworking and outstanding test team – worthy champions,” Atherton wrote on Twitter.

Former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne felt the pitch at the Hampshire Bowl was pretty good.

“Congrats to Kane Williamson and the entire NZ team. Well done on winning the trophy & well done to everyone at the #hampshirebowl for producing a terrific pitch too @ICC,” tweeted Warne.

Former West Indies captain Viv Richards also lauded New Zealand for quality performance.

“Congratulations @BLACKCAPS. Quality performance. Deserved win [emoticon: clapping hands],” he tweeted.