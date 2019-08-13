Mumbai: Actor and mega star Amitabh Bachchan said Tuesday it is unfair to suggest that the Hindi film industry with its headquarters here is silent on Maharashtra floods. He said that he believes a lot of people from the film industry do their bit without publicising it.

A section had slammed the cinema fraternity for not voicing their support in the wake of Maharashtra floods.

Asked why the stars were silent on the calamity, Amitabh Bachchan had a clarification for the media. “It’s not right to think like this. A lot of people do charitable work but they don’t discuss it or talk to media about it,” said ‘Big B’.

“One of them is standing in front of you. I feel embarrassed to talk about what I have done. But the people, who are concerned with this, know who is doing how much,” added Amitabh Bachchan .

The 76-year-old actor was speaking at the launch of the new season of reality game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

Over 2.85 lakh people have been evacuated due to the devastating floods in Western Maharashtra’s five districts including the worst-hit Kolhapur and Sangli, with as many as 43 dying in the deluge in last nine days.

It should be stated here that actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza donated Rs 25 lakh to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund a couple of days back.

Agencies