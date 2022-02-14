Mumbai: Actor Sanya Malhotra has said her upcoming crime thriller Love Hostel was a challenging film to pull off. She pointed out that her role was ‘emotionally taxing’. Love Hostel follows the volatile journey of a rebellious young couple, played by Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey. They are being hunted by a ruthless mercenary (Bobby Deol).

The Pagglait actor plays Jyoti in the film. Malhotra said the movie is mounted on a crackling script by writer director Shanker Raman, known for helming the acclaimed Pankaj Tripathi starrer Gurgaon.

“It was a difficult film for me to shoot because it was emotionally quite taxing. I’d joke with friends that I had to take therapy simultaneously— the film is that powerful. It is an emotionally heavy film but one which I truly enjoyed being a part of,” the 29-year-old Malhotra said.

Love Hostel is set against the backdrop of North India. It is about honour killings and traces the life of a couple on the run as they fight for survival amid bloodshed.

This is the first time Malhotra has ventured into a gritty space like Love Hostel. She said the experience was rewarding. The actor has previously featured in films like the romantic comedy Meenakshi Sundareshwar, crime comedy Ludo and romantic drama Photograph.

“This film pushed me to a place where I hadn’t ventured before. It’s a tough role, it required me to be in a certain state of mind. The film is also something one hasn’t seen onscreen before. It was a truly exhilarating experience,” Malhotra stated.

The film is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, Drishyam Films and will premiere on ZEE5, February 25.

Apart from Love Hostel, Malhotra will also be seen in the mystery thriller Hit- The First Case. It is remake of the 2020 Telugu hit of the same and Vicky Kaushal starrer SamBahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar.