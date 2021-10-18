Alappuzha (Ker): Love knows no bounds, not even nature’s fury. Sailing along in a large cooking vessel through the flooded streets, a health worker couple from the district beat all odds to exchange their wedding vows Monday here, keen not to miss the special occasion to usher in a new chapter in their life.

The couple’s love story came as a pleasant news for the rain-battered Kerala, which has seen tragedy unfold in the last two days that was marked by the despair of death, with bodies being found following the heavy downpour and landslides.

For the newlyweds– Akash and Aishwarya– a large aluminium vessel doubled up as some kind of a boat to transport them to the venue where the wedding was slated to take place.

Entering wedlock in a flooded hall at Thalavady here adjacent to a nearby temple, where they were scheduled to get married initially and which too was filled with water, the couple were joined by a small group of relatives.

The couple told reporters — who were covering the rising water levels in the district and had arrived at the hall after hearing about the nuptials — that due to Covid-19 they had kept the invitees to the minimum.

They said since they had scheduled the wedding for Monday, they decided to go ahead with it as it was an auspicious event and did not want to delay it any further.

When they arrived at the temple a few days ago, there was no water, but it was flooded following the heavy rains in the last two days.

The couple are health workers working at a hospital in Chengannur here.

PTI