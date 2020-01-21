Gandhinagar: Call it love, lust, infatuation or anything else. But what has recently happened certainly doesn’t look normal. A lady school teacher of Gandhinagar district in Gujarat has eloped with a 14-year-old class VIII student. The incident has left everybody dumbfounded including the cops.

The incident came to light Monday, when the father of the missing student, a Gujarat government employee, lodged a complaint with the police. He said that the woman had gone ‘missing’ since Friday and along with her, his son has remained untraceable.

The man has alleged that the teacher has ‘seduced’ his son and ‘eloped’ with him.

Sources said that the teacher and her student had been ‘very intimate’ for the past 12 months, much more than what is expected in such a relationship. Recently the duo had been hauled up by the school management. Both had been warned to mend their ways or face disciplinary action and it is then the two decided to run away.

The man said that his wife told him that their son had left home at 4.00pm Friday evening. When the kid did not return till late evening, the parents started searching for him. They went to all the places their son could have gone, but to no avail. They then went to the 26-year-old teacher’s house only to find her ‘missing’ too.

An FIR has been registered with the Kalol City police station in Gandhinagar district under section 163 of the IPC for elopement. In the complaint, the missing son’s father has said that the teacher is a resident fo Darbari chawl in Kalol town. The man has also said that the teacher also used to visit his house regularly to ‘teach’ his son. Now what did she teach?

To top it all, the two ‘missing’ people still remain untraceable. A police officer said that as the two are not using mobile phones, it has become very difficult to locate them. They both have left their mobile phones back home, the police officer said.

