Patna: Two police personnel posted in Bihar, one of them a woman and both hailing from north Bengal, were killed inside a high security campus here Tuesday. The two police personnel were killed by gunshots fired from male constable’s service weapon, a senior official informed.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Upendra Sharma said a total of five bullets were fired from the self-loading rifle of Amar Subba (36). Later he was found lying in a pool of blood beside his colleague Varsha Putung (26), his junior, at the premises of BMP-1.

The first battalion of Bihar Military Police is also known, in common parlance, as the ‘Gurkha battalion’. This is because the battalion draws much of its workforce from among the members of the tribe.

“Both hailed from Darjeeling. Both were married with families back home. On the basis of forensic examinations so far, we can say that all the five bullets were fired from Subba’s SLR. We have ruled out the involvement of a third person,” the SSP told reporters.

The incident has triggered shockwaves across the city. It has also sparked speculations that the trigger could have been pulled in a fit of rage and that the two colleagues might be having an affair.

Sharma was asked whether he suspected that Subba had first killed Putung before pointing the gun at himself. “We are not ruling out anything at this moment. We would be able to say more after getting feedbacks from their colleagues about what type of relationship the two deceased shared,” stated Sharma.

Sources however, said that Varsha and Amar were very close. They shared lunches and dinners, were frequently seen having animated conversations. In fact some of their battalion members said that the two were ‘more than just friends’. There were enough indications from others that the two were having an ‘affair’.