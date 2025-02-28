Deogarh: Police have solved the murder case of a teenage boy at Tungamal village under Kundheigola police limits in Deogarh district with the investigations revealing that the crime was the fallout of a love triangle. Two accused, identified as Sushil Munda from Chandrapur village under Naktideul police limits and Aman Nayak from Kuradapashi village under Kundheigola police limits, were arrested and produced in court Thursday. Police have also seized the victim’s mobile phone and the rope used in the crime. The victim, 17-year-old Amit Munda, son of Bijay Munda from Tungamal, was reported to be missing by his family. After extensive searches, his body was discovered Wednesday inside the Tungamal forest.

Preliminary investigations indicated that he was murdered and his body was hidden in the jungle. Police, along with sniffer dog squad and forensic team, arrived at the scene and launched an in-depth investigation. According to police sources, both the victim, Amit, and the prime accused, Sushil, were romantically interested in the same girl. Sushil had repeatedly warned Amit to stay away from her, but Amit refused to comply. Enraged, Sushil, along with his accomplice Aman, decided to eliminate him. On the night of the murder, they lured Amit out on the pretext of having a conversation. Once he arrived, they strangled him with a rope, killing him on the spot.