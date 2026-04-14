Bhubaneswar: Heatwave conditions scorched Odisha Tuesday, with Titlagarh recording the highest temperature in the state at 41.7 degrees Celsius.

At least eight places in the state recorded maximum temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius or above, according to the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

Sambalpur and Hirakud recorded 41.5 degrees Celsius each, while Jharsuguda and Bhawanipatna registered 41 degrees Celsius.

Sonepur recorded 40.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Bolangir at 40.3 degrees Celsius, while it was 40 degrees Celsius at the coal town of Talcher.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 37.3 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius, respectively, with relative humidity levels hovering above 80 per cent.

A ‘yellow’ alert has been issued for several districts, including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati, warning of hot and humid conditions Wednesday.

The weather office said day temperatures are likely to rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next three days, with no significant change thereafter.