Attabira: In a shocking incident, police recovered the bodies of a youth and a minor girl – reportedly lovebirds – hanging from a tree near Bindhyabasini hill at Sankrida under Bheden block in Bargarh district Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Sunil Kathar, 25, and Lija Bhue, 17, both residents of Sarasapali village under Rusuda outpost in Bheden police limits. The police seized the bodies and sent them to Bargarh Hospital for autopsy.

However, it is still unclear whether they committed suicide or the deaths happened due to some other reasons. Bheden police registered a case of unnatural death (No-17/24) and started an investigation.

According to reports, Sunil and Lija had been in a relationship for a long time. However, their families were opposing it as they were from different castes. Though a meeting was held involving the family members and villagers regarding the matter, the couple went missing August 26. Lija’s father, Ananta, had reported their disappearance to the police but there was no trace of them until their bodies were found.

The families reached the spot and identified the bodies. Senior officials, including Additional SP Tapan Kumar Mohanty, SDPO Padarabinda Tripathy, Bheden police station IIC Premajit Dash, and Rusuda outpost in-charge Promod Kumar Sahu inspected the spot. The bodies were seized in the presence of additional tehsildar Debanand Sahu. The incident has sent shockwaves in the locality