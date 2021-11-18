Malkangiri: A couple allegedly in a romantic relationship died by suicide after consuming poison at Singarajkonda village under Sadar block in Malkangiri district Thursday.

The matter came to the fore after villagers spotted their bodies lying on a farmland in the village. On being informed, officials of Model Police Station launched an investigation after sending the bodies for postmortem, IIC (in-charge) Ram Prasad Nag said. However, no report has been lodged in the police station yet, he added.

Preliminary inquiry suggested that the couple might have taken to the extreme step as their families disapproved of their relationship as the deceased youth was married while the girl was unmarried.

PNN