Sambalpur: Police arrested a girl and her boyfriend after the former impersonated the boy and appeared in the annual HSC examination on his behalf under Dhanupali police limits in this district, Thursday.

The accused were identified as Kamala Seth alias Laxmi Meher and her boyfriend Laxman Meher.

Preliminary inquiries indicated that the girl from Tilia village under Rengali police limits was appearing in the matriculation examination for her boyfriend Laxman Meher by fraudulently obtaining an admit card in the name of Laxmi Meher.

The couple was booked under Sections 419, 420, 468 and 471 of IPC R/W Section 9 of the Orissa Conduct of Examination Act-1988. Both the accused have been arrested.

Reports said the candidate, Laxman Meher, of Mahulmunda village under Sambalpur town police station was pursuing education through State Institute of Open School and was allotted the examination centre at Commissioner Colony High School under Dhanupali police limits.

However, his girlfriend namely Kamala Seth obtained a forged admit card in name of Laxmi Meher and went to appear for the examination at the centre.

Her fraud was caught during the verification of admit cards before commencement of the examination, She identified herself as Laxmi Meher as mentioned in the document. However, the examiners developed doubts over the name mentioned in the admit card and questioned her in this connection. She tried to avoid their question stating an ‘error’ in the original admit card which was issued in the name of Laxman Meher.

A scrutiny was undertaken when the name mentioned in the original admit card available with the BSE authorities was mismatched with the girl’s admit card. Later, the invigilator did not sign her answer sheet and informed the centre superintendent. The centre superintendent lodged a complaint at Dhanupali police station.

Police registered a case and arrested Laxman Meher and Kamala Seth in this connection. The girl admitted to her wrongdoing during interrogation which she claimed to have done to help her boyfriend clear the exam.