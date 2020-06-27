Mumbai: It’s been more than a week but fans are yet to come to terms with the death of Kedarnath star Sushant Singh Rajput. Everyone in the film fraternity is in shock with Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise.

Tributes have been pouring in from all quarters. A few days back his co-actresses from the film MS Dhoni – The Untold Story, Disha Patani and Kiara Advani – shared stills from the film to pay tribute to the actor.

Meanwhile, a throwback picture of Kiara with Sushant has been going viral on social media. The two seem adorable and share an awesome chemistry in the picture. The picturesque background looks like the two are having a gala time in a lake.

Sushant rose to limelight after playing former Indian skipper MS Dhoni in 2016 MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, written and directed by Neeraj Pandey. Sushant played the titular role, while Disha played his former love interest Priyanka Jha. The song Kaun Tujhe, picturised on Sushant and Disha, became a romance anthem.

Kiara Advani played the role of Sakshi Dhoni, in the track that showed how Dhoni met and fell in love with her in real life. It was a breakthrough role for Kiara, as she tasted commercial success for the first time.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was the most successful film of Sushant’s career. He passed away in Mumbai June 14 Sunday, at the age of 34. Sushant’s body was found hanging at his home and a domestic help alerted the police.