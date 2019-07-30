Bhubaneswar: A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over Northeast Bay of Bengal August 4 triggering light to moderate rainfalls during the next three days and heavy rainfall in the subsequent days in Odisha.

Met sources here Tuesday said, yesterday’s cyclonic circulation over North Odisha and adjoining areas of Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand moved west northwestwards and under its influence a low pressure area has formed over Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Chhattisgarh.

Under the impact of the above scenario, only light to moderate rainfall activity likely over Odisha during next 3-4 days and thereafter increase in rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur in Odisha in subsequent 3-4 days.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower are very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Interior Odisha and at a few places over the districts of coastal Odisha.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of south interior Odisha and at a few Places over rest districts of Odisha.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Koraput, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj and Bargarh.

The districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Puri, Ganjam and Jagatsinghpur will also witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Due to strong monsoon current, the sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough along Odisha coast and adjoining areas.

Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea along and off Odisha coast for next 24 hours.

(UNI)