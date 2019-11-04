Chhatrapur: The low weight among newborns in Ganjam district has sparked concern among health professionals and the district administration as the district recorded birth of over 4,115 underweight newborns this year by September end, a report said Sunday.

About 17 per cent of newborns weigh less than 2.5 kg in the district, a healthcare professional said.

The matter came to fore at a monthly review meeting conducted by the district administration at Chhatrapur.

Reports said over 24,795 newborns took birth till September end this year out of which the weights of 24,701 were recorded. During weight measurement, over 4,115 newborns were found to be underweight.

The report was quite shocking as it indicated an alarming rise in birth of underweight newborns. Observers have demanded urgent intervention of the state government and healthcare professionals to reverse the trend.

According to data available from the district health department, Jagannathprasad block recorded birth of 88 underweight newborns who were found to be less than 2.5 kg. Similarly, 14 underweight children were born in Dharakote block; 376 in Bhanjanagar block; 69 in Chikiti block; 1,875 in urban areas; 105 in Beguniapada block; 241 in Sanakhemundi block; 71 in Belguntha block; 284 in Aska block; 85 in Patrapur block; 187 in Sorada block; 119 in Hinjili block; 131 in Polsara block; 58 in Ganjam block; 123 in Khallikote block; 70 in Digapahandi block; 70 in Purusottampur block; 34 in Sergad block; 38 in Chhatrapur block;, 25 in Kabisuryanagar block; 17 in Kukudakhandi block; 33 in Buguda block; and two in Rangeilunda block.