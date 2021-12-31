Bolangir: The works on the Lower Suktel irrigation project got a fillip as Bijay Kumar Mishra, engineer-in-chief of the state water resources department visited the project site in this district and asked the construction agency to expedite the dam works, Thursday.

Mishra was accompanied by Bibhuti Bhushan Das, managing director of Odisha Construction Corporation Ltd (OCCL).

The two senior officials visited the work site and asked the construction agency to expedite the works which are scheduled to be completed by January 2024.

The Lower Suktel irrigation project is termed as the lifeline of Bolangir district. Meanwhile, 82 per cent of the spillway work of the dam and 52 per cent work on the soil embankment has been completed.

The construction of the dyke will begin soon. The work on the dyke will be taken up in forested area for which the forest department has given its clearance.

However, the dam works have not progressed as expected due to shortcomings for which the construction agency has been asked to make good of the loss by expediting the project works in January.

The dam work will be finished within the timeline if some works are expedited, Mishra said.

The project works are being reviewed at the state-level and the secretary-level meetings every month. The Chief Minister is also reviewing the project works in every two to three months.

Stress is being laid on early completion of the project and compensation to the project-affected people.

PNN