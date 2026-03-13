Paralakhemundi: The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has begun affecting multiple sectors, including daily life in parts of Odisha. After impacting the stock market, the ripple effects are now being felt by the common man with a shortage in the supply of cooking gas. LPG shortage has been reported across areas of Gajapati district, severely affecting small businesses that rely on cooking gas. Due to the shortage, many breakfast stalls, roadside eateries and small hotels have remained closed for the past two days.

At present, commercial LPG cylinders are not available in the district. Paralakhemundi has two gas depots operated by Bharat Gas and Hindustan Petroleum, but both have reportedly halted the supply of commercial LPG cylinders. Domestic LPG cylinders are being supplied only once every 25 days, and they are primarily meant for household use. Small food vendors and fast-food stalls that depend on commercial LPG cylinders say running their businesses without gas has become nearly impossible.

Earlier, kerosene was available at affordable rates, but it is no longer easily accessible. In the past, many small vendors used firewood chullah, sawdust chullah or traditional stoves, but they discontinued the practice following periodic raids by pollution control authorities. Unable to run their businesses for the past two days, several small traders across the district have temporarily shut their shops while searching for alternative fuel sources.

Local vendors, including Seemadri, Sai Ranjal Patra and Nihar Sahu, said that if commercial LPG supplies are not restored soon, they may be forced to either close their businesses or return to using traditional wood-based chullah.

Meanwhile, due to the shortage of LPG in the town, many residents are turning to induction cooktops. Electronics stores in Paralakhemundi have reported a surge in customers looking to purchase induction stoves for household use. Residents have urged the government to make alternative arrangements to protect the livelihoods of small traders affected by the fuel shortage.