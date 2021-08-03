New Delhi: The proceedings of the Lok Sabha Tuesday were again adjourned till 2 p.m. due to opposition’s protest and sloganeering over various issues including inflation, farm laws and Pegasus snooping controversy.

The House was first adjourned at 11.40 a.m. during the Question Hour.

Soon after the House resumed at 12 noon, Deputy Chairman Bhartruhari Mahtab asked the opposition members who came into the Well of the House to go back to their seats and join the proceedings but they refused to relent and kept on shouting slogans.

The Deputy Chairman adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

Earlier, when the House assembled at 11 a.m., the opposition members started raising slogans against the government and some of them came to the Well but the Speaker Om Birla began the ‘Question Hour’ as scheduled amid din wherein some of them were also displaying banners.

While the Question hour was in progress, the Speaker again urged the protesting members to go back to their respective seats and participate in the proceedings which were on farmers welfare but the agitating members were un-relented and kept on protesting.

Meanwhile, the questions by members on the timely settlement of insurances claims under Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme (PMFBY), training institutes for animal husbandry, Food Corporation Of India’s warehouse in Assam and Animal rearing, distribution of the certified fruit plants to the farmers by the nursery were replied by the concerned ministers.

Reacting to the opposition protest in the House Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said that this was the true face of the opposition and described them as anti-farmers and by doing this they ignore the interests of the farmers.

After the proceedings of the House for about 40 minutes, Birla again appealed to the opposition members to go back to their seats and urged them to participate in the proceedings.

He also said that the opposition has not been discussing the farmers issues since the last seven months and disrupting the proceedings which was against the tradition of the parliamentary democracy.