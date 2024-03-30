New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will head the BJP’s 27-member manifesto committee which consists of Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw for the Lok Sabha polls as the party brainstorms and seeks suggestions from people across the country for its election promises.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be the committee’s convener and another Union Minister Piyush Goyal its co-convener.

Several other Union ministers along with several chief ministers of states such as Gujarat, Assam and Madhya Pradesh, and seasoned hands like Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Vasundhara Raje are among the members of the committee.

PNN & Agencies