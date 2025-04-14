Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants scored 166 for seven against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match here Monday.

Skipper Rishabh Pant top-scored for LSG with 63 off 49 balls and brought up his fifty with a one-handed six over deep mid-wicket, while opener Mitchell Marsh made 30 in 25 deliveries.

Asked to bat first, LSG lost two wickets in the powerplay thanks to some fine bowling by seamers Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj, who picked up a wicket each in the first six overs.

Senior spinner Ravindra Jadeja finished with figures of 2/24 in three overs.

Brief scores:

Lucknow Super Giants: 166/7 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 63; Ravindra Jadeja 2/24).