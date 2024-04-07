Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat first against Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League match here Sunday.

LSG made no change to their playing eleven from the last match, while GT made two changes.

Wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha is ruled out with a back spasm and BR Sharath came in his place, while Spencer Johnson was replaced by Azmatullah Omarzai.

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), BR Sharath (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma.

PTI