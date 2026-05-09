New Delhi: The government has appointed former Army Chief Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani as the next Chief of Defence Staff.

He will succeed Gen Anil Chauhan, whose tenure will come to an end May 30.

Lt General NS Raja Subramani will also function as the secretary of the Department of Military Affairs, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Lt. Gen. Subramani is currently working as a military adviser at the National Security Council Secretariat.

He served as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff from July 01, 2024 to July 31, 2025.