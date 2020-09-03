New Delhi: Well she could hoodwink all and sundry with her polished behaviour and style statement. However, beneath the veneer was a deadly, dangerous woman. However, finally the luck of the woman ended Thursday. The 33-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly supplying drugs in the national capital. On her possession heroin valued at over Rs 30 lakh in the international market was seized. This information was given Thursday by the police. The accused has been identified as Sandhya, a resident of Madipur, they said.

Police got a tip-off that a woman, involved in drug trafficking, would come to the west Delhi’s Nihal Vihar area to supply heroin. “A trap was laid and the woman was apprehended. During search, 200 grams of heroin worth more than Rs 30 lakh in the international market was seized,” DCP (Crime) Rakesh Paweriya said.

Sandhya revealed that other members of her family were involved in bootlegging. Her parents were residents of Aman Vihar and had been bootlegging. Several cases were registered them for selling illicit liquor, the DCP said. Sandhya has one daughter and three sons. Her husband is also a bootlegger and has three cases registered against him, he said.

The drug peddler said she learnt the tricks of the trade from one of her relatives named Sunny. It should be stated that more than 20 criminal cases have been registered against Sunny. Initially Sandhaya worked for Sunny, but later, she developed her own contacts and supply chain, police said.

Sandhaya said she started procuring heroin from a person in Mongolpuri. She sold it to local users and suppliers of Mongolpuri, Madipur and Nihal Vihar, police said.

Sandhya used to herself supply heroin on her scooter or by travelling in auto rickshaw. She never met any person on a given time or place to avoid being caught by the police. She said she always used to dress fashionable to avoid suspicion.