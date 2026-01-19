Some moments change lives in seconds. This viral video captures one such moment. A roadside CCTV camera records what can only be called a brush with death. And the internet cannot stop watching it.

The viral video opens on an ordinary scene. A man walks calmly along the side of a road. He is holding a long stick. Nothing seems unusual.

A truck approaches from the opposite lane. There is no sign of danger yet. The pedestrian keeps walking. He looks completely unaware of what is coming.

Then everything changes in seconds. From the other side, a speeding vehicle suddenly loses control. The reason is unclear. The situation turns dangerous instantly. A crash seems inevitable.

But the driver makes a last-second move. A risky, almost impossible manoeuvre. It saves a life.

Here’s the viral video:

The vehicle misses the pedestrian by inches. The truck passes from one side. The out-of-control vehicle flashes past from the other. The man stands frozen between them.

For a moment, he does not react. Shock takes over. He seems unable to process what just happened. Then reality hits.

The man runs to the roadside. He appears shaken. He looks back at the road. Perhaps he is realising how close he came to death.

The viral video ends there. But the moment will stay with him forever.

Online, viewers are calling him the “luckiest man alive.” Many say it feels unreal. Others call it a reminder of how fragile life is. One wrong second, and the ending could have been very different.

PNN