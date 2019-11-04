As per beliefs, there are pros and cons of choosing a day for marriage. So, people, usually parents choose a perfect day for the marriage of their children. There are many popular wedding months in India.

But, as almost all marriages happen during this months, demand for venues and vendors is likely high during. So, here’s a list of the top 5 most in-demand months for weddings.

#1 – October: October has been the most popular wedding month. There’s so much to love about this time of year—the crisp air, the cozy vibe, the changing leaves. So raise a glass of cider to October, the most in-demand month for weddings!

#2 – August: It’s one of the warmest months of the year. August is a popular time for vacations, so your guests might feel more inclined and able to escape the office to travel to your wedding.

#3 – September: Usually couples love fall weddings, so September is the most popular wedding months. September provides that fall feeling, but offers the still-warm weather of summer.

#4 – May: Springtime is an inherently romantic season. Warmer weather and the feeling of rebirth and renewal that spring brings, is so appropriate for a wedding.

#5 – June: Summer brings a time of relaxation and vacation mode for many. Temperatures tend to be a bit milder than steamy July and August, so it’s no wonder that couples choose this month for summer soirees.