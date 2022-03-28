Mumbai: Deepak Hooda (55, 41b, 6×4, 2×6) and Ayush Badoni (41b, 4×4, 36) smashed belligerent half centuries to help Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) post 158 for 6 wickets against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their maiden IPL match here Monday. The two were instrumental in scripting a recovery for LSG after they had been reduced to 29 for the loss of four wickets within the fifth over. The two put on 87 runs for the fifth wicket to take their side to a position of some respectability.

Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami (3/25) bowled a fiery opening spell to knock the wind out of LSG’s top order before Hooda and Badoni brought things on track and helped the team post a 150-plus total.

Varun Aaron picked two wickets (2/45), but was expensive while Rashid Khan (1/27) accounted for one batter.

Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants 158 for 6 in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 55, Ayush Badoni 54; Mohammed Shami 3/25).