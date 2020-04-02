Lucknow: The Darul Uloom Firangi Mahali in Lucknow has issued a ‘fatwa’ asking people to go in for the corona test and seek medical help without any hesitation.

Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali said it is necessary for everyone to go in for a test if one shows any symptoms of the deadly virus. The ‘fatwa’ was issued in response to a query posted by a lawyer.

The Maulana said that people should adhere to all prescribed safety protocols. He said according to Shariat, all followers of Islam must make efforts to protect life and not harm anyone.

IANS