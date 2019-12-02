New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan demanded Monday that the accused in the Hyderabad rape-murder case in Hyderabad should be publicly ‘lynched’. Since the incident which came to light Wednesday, the entire country has been in a state of shock with everyone demanding the harshest of punishment including death penalty.

Four men have been accused of raping and murdering a 26-year-old veterinarian Wednesday night in Hyderabad after her two-wheeler broke down. The four planned the rape and murdering the young lady coolly before committing the crime. All of them have been arrested.

Jaya Bachchan, while talking Monday in the Rajya Sabha said that exemplary punishment should be handed out to the accused. “These types of people (the rape accused in the Telangana case) need to be brought out in public and lynched,” Jaya Bachchan said. “I think it is time… the people want the government to give a proper and definite answer.”

“I don’t know how many times I’ve stood and spoken after this kind of crime. I think it is time… whether Nirbhaya or Kathua or what happened in Telangana… I think the people now want the government to give a proper and definite answer,” added Jaya.

Jaya also said that people who had failed to protect women and children from such horrific assaults should be ‘named and shamed’.

However, it was not Jaya Bachchan only who spoke on the issue. AIADMK MP Vijila Sathyanath broke down during her speech. She lamented that India was not safe for children and women. The Congress’ Amee Yajnik demanded central and state governments come together for a ‘social reformation on an emergency basis’.

Other who spoke strongly on the issue were Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Manoj Kumar Jha and RK Sinha of the BJP. They said that those found guilty in the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder and were sentenced to die were still alive. They are still alive and going through length appeal procedures, said the two.

In the Lok Sabha Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told the Lok Sabha that the central government was ‘open to every suggestion to curb such heinous crimes’.

“We can have a full discussion in the House and all suggestions given by everyone present here will be taken and a law can be formed if needed. Our government is open to every suggestion anyone has to give to curb such heinous crimes. We are willing to do whatever it takes to ensure that the most stringent rules be implemented,” Rajnath Singh said hile addressing the Chair.

The Telangana incident has led to massive protests and an outpouring of rage and grief across the country. The accused, aged between 20 and 26, have been arrested and three cops have been suspended for negligence.

