Kathmandu: Nepal’s former prime minister Madhav Kumar Nepal and former deputy premier Bamdev Gautam have agreed to unify their respective parties, according to a media report on Friday.

In a joint statement, Nepal and Gautam said the decision to unify CPN (Unified Socialist) and CPN Ekata Rastriya Abhiyan respectively, was made in view of the “historical necessity” of uniting Nepal’s communist movement, Republica newspaper reported.

The formal merger will be announced on July 18 at the National Assembly Hall in Kathmandu, it said.

Last month, Nepal, who is also chairman of the CPN-Unified Socialist, was charged by Nepal’s anti-graft agency in a land misappropriation case.

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) filed a case at a special court against Madhav Nepal and 92 others for their alleged involvement in the land deal with a private company.

PTI