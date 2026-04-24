Nalbari (Assam): An assistant professor from Assam, Atanu Nath, is among the winners of the ‘Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics 2026’, often referred to as the ‘Oscars of Science’.

Nath shared the award with 376 scientists, including 11 from India, as part of an international collaboration recognised for their work on the Muon g-2 experiments conducted at CERN, Brookhaven National Laboratory, and Fermilab.

An assistant professor of physics at Tihu College in Nalbari district, Nath expressed delight at the achievement and exhorted youth to pursue research as a career rather than focusing on traditional jobs only.

Talking to reporters, Nath said it was a proud moment to be among the winners of one of the most prestigious awards in science.

He said while most students in Assam want to become doctors or engineers, more should pursue their potential for becoming scientists and researchers, as it also has a lucrative future, and they can contribute meaningfully to society.

“Perseverance will bring success one day, and students must be willing to work for it,” the assistant professor added.

Nath, hailing from Hailakandi district, had completed his graduation at Gurucharan College (now University) in Silchar.

He received his postgraduate degree from SN Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences in Kolkata and conducted advanced studies at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai.

In 2013, he joined the University of Naples Federico II in Italy for doctoral research.

He received his PhD in 2016 and then worked as a guest researcher in the Muon-2 laboratory and as a guest professor at US-based Fermilab.

After returning from the United States in 2020, he joined IIT-Guwahati as a postdoctoral researcher and started working in his current position in 2022.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, congratulating Nath, said his achievement is an inspiration for young minds.

“From Hailakandi to the global stage. Congratulations to Dr. Atanu Nath on being awarded the 2026 Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics, often called the ‘Oscars of Science’,” Sarma said in a post on X.

“His achievement is a matter of pride for the entire Northeast and an inspiration for young minds,” he added.