Mumbai: Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 53rd birthday Friday in the presence of fans across age groups at his residence with his wife Anjali in company.

The Little Master cut the birthday cake amid cheering fans who had gathered here this morning at his residence. Among them was a young girl wearing a T-shirt that had Tendulkar’s picture and the batting legend took her in his lap.

Earlier in the day, Tendulkar posted a picture on social media with his mother and wife as well as his pet dog in frame.

“Perfect start to my day with Aai, Anjali and the trouble maker! What more could a man ask for?” he wrote.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who was present at a Legends Club event on the occasion of Tendulkar’s birthday told PTI, “I wish my brother a very happy birthday. I wish him a lot of love and respect.”

“I pray that he stays healthy. I pray that he continues to inspire us. I wish him a lot of happiness and love,” Harbhajan said.