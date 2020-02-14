Mumbai: Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi (Madhubala) was born on this day in 1933. She made her screen debut as a child artist at the age of nine with the film Basant (1942). Madhubala was a heroine who was discussed not only in Hindi film industry but also abroad and Hollywood.

Her beauty and popularity was such that Oscar Award Winner director Frank Capra had made up his mind to give Madhubala a break in Hollywood, but the actress never wanted to go Hollywood, she just wanted to rule Hindi film Industry.

It is said that no one can deny what is written in one’s destiny. The same happened with this beautiful actress. On one hand, success was ready to kiss her feet, on the other hand serious diseases attacked her. At the age of only 36, Madhubala left for heavenly abode.

Madhubala had not one or two but several serious diseases, due to which not only her career ended early, those diseases eventually took her life. Madhubala not only had a hole in her heart but also had a problem in her lungs. Apart from this, she had a more serious disease in which more blood started to form in his body than required and it used to ooze out through nose and mouth.

Madhubala used to suffer a lot and the condition was so bad that the doctors would come home every day and took out bottles of blood from Madhubala’s body so that the bleeding could be arrested. Madhubala’s condition was deteriorating with each passing day.

There was a time when Madhubala became breathless and had to be given oxygen every four hours. Madhubala was gripped by her illnesses and was bed ridden for nine long years.

Madhubala who had crores of crazy and whose beauty was also discussed in abroad in her last days was left just a bone structure (Skeleton).

Madhubala had a very painful and sad life too. In her professional life, she only got loneliness, sorrow, pain, illness and death.